American Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for Austria title
Updated 10/13/2019 8:54 AM
LINZ, Austria -- American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.
Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.
