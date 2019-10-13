 

Orban's Fidesz party faces united opposition in Hungary vote

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2019 7:00 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's dominant right-wing Fidesz party is facing a challenge from opposition parties who are backing a joint candidate in many cities in local elections nationwide.

Fidesz has been easily winning local, national and European Parliament elections since 2010, but a more unified opposition and the release of a video showing one of the party's best-known mayors, former Olympic champion gymnast Zsolt Borkai, participating in an orgy on a yacht have shaken up the last days of the campaign.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

More than 8 million people are eligible to vote on Sunday for over 3,000 mayors and 17,200 local council members elected for five-year terms.

Incumbent Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos, backed by Fidesz, is dealing with a strong push by Gergely Karacsony, supported by five left-wing, Green and liberal parties.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 