 

'Joker' tops box office again, beats 'Addams Family'

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Benedict Wong, left, and Will Smith in a scene from the Ang Lee film "Gemini Man." (Ben Rothstein/Paramount Pictures via AP)

    This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Benedict Wong, left, and Will Smith in a scene from the Ang Lee film "Gemini Man." (Ben Rothstein/Paramount Pictures via AP) Associated Press

By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/13/2019 11:25 AM

LOS ANGELES -- "Joker" kept winning at the box office.

The R-rated comic book villain origin story had a phenomenal second weekend box office, topping the charts once more over newcomers like the animated "The Addams Family" and the Will Smith action pic "Gemini Man."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Joker" added $55 million from North American theaters, down only 43% from its record-breaking debut.

"The Addams Family" exceeded expectations and took second place in its first weekend in theaters with $30.3 million.

"Gemini Man" stumbled out of the gates. The Ang Lee film about an assassin on the run from a younger version of himself opened in third place with $20.5 million. It cost a reported $140 million to make.

"Abominable" and "Downton Abbey" rounded out the top five.

