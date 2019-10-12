Winds dying as crews fight flames in Southern California

A firefighter sprays water in front of an advancing wildfire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. Associated Press

Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose to save his home on Beaufait Avenue from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

A helicopter drops water while battling the Saddleridge fire in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a plume of smoke from the Saddleridge wildfire streaming out over the Pacific Ocean from the Los Angeles area of Southern California, center right, Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019. (NOAA via AP) Associated Press

In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, Calif. Associated Press

The Saddleridge fire flares up near a firefighter in Sylmar, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Associated Press

In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, a firefighter waits for water as the Saddleridge fire flares up near homes in Sylmar, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tells resident Jerry Rowe that firefighters are coming after the roof of Rowe's home caught fire from the Saddleridge fire in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

A woman evacuates her home with her cat as the Saddleridge fire threatens homes in Granada Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

Firefighters recoil from smoke and heat from a fully engulfed house on Jolette Way in Granada Hills North, Calif., early Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

A firefighter rests as crews continue to battle the Saddleridge Fire burning in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

A firefighter cuts though a fence to gain access to the Saddleridge fire along Yarnell Street in Sylmar, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Associated Press

Firefighters make a stand on an advancing wildfire from the backyard of a home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. Associated Press

A tanker drops retardant on the Saddleridge Fire burning in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press

Eyed Jarjour, left, comforts a neighbor who lost her Jolette Ave. home to the Saddleridge Fire on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Granada Hills, Calif. Associated Press

A resident surveys the scorched remains of her home and vehicle after the Saddleridge Fire burned through Granada Hills, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Associated Press