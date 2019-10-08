Regional Belgian legislature evacuated after bomb alert
Updated 10/8/2019 8:16 AM
BRUSSELS -- The Flemish regional parliament in Brussels has been evacuated following a bomb alert.
Tuesday's evacuation happened without any major incident and allowed authorities to go check the sprawling building in central Brussels.
Greens legislator Imade Annouri said that "everyone calmly went outside."
The legislators were assessing the budget of the recently installed government of Minister President Jan Jambon.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.