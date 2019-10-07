 

First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

  • First lady Melania Trump, center, and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon, center left, stands at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Also pictured is Mika Camarena, third from right, the wife of former DEA agent Kiki Camarena who was killed in 1985 while on assignment in Mexico.

    First lady Melania Trump, center, and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon, center left, stands at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Also pictured is Mika Camarena, third from right, the wife of former DEA agent Kiki Camarena who was killed in 1985 while on assignment in Mexico. Associated Press

 
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/7/2019 10:55 AM

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Melania Trump is calling on companies to stop marketing e-cigarettes to children, saying they're addictive and dangerous.

The first lady - who has a 13-year-old son, Barron - says teenagers and young adults must be encouraged to admit addiction, including to electronic cigarettes and vaping - and get help.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

She adds: "Marketing this addictive product to children must stop."

Mrs. Trump spoke Monday at a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rally in the Washington area to help reinforce an anti-drug message before an annual drug-free week begins Oct. 23.

Juul Labs Inc., the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, has said it will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced in September that the U.S. will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 