Indiana BMV puts nonbinary gender option for IDs on hold

Updated 10/6/2019 8:42 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is putting on hold a policy allowing nonbinary gender designations on driver's licenses while state officials develop new formal regulations for gender changes on state-issued IDs.

The agency had proposed allowing such changes with an amended birth certificate or a special state Department of Health form signed by a doctor. State Attorney General Curtis Hill stalled the proposal last month, citing insufficient public notification.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The BMV says it is working on a revised proposal and set a public hearing for Nov. 15.

BMV spokeswoman Susan Guyer tells The Journal Gazette that it will continue processing male-to-female and female-to-male gender modifications with a doctor's statement. She said the agency won't approve more requests for nonbinary X designations until the regulation change is completed.

