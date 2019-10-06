Girl, 9, dies after crash with tractor in northwest Illinois
Updated 10/6/2019 10:43 AM
MORRISON, Ill. -- Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the girl died. Further details were expected Sunday.
Sauk Valley Media reports the driver of a car headed eastbound on state route 40 in rural Sterling attempted to pass a tractor, but struck the rear of a grain cart the farm vehicle was hauling and crashed. The driver was hospitalized while the child was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
