State takes step toward rebuilding Illinois Veterans Home
Updated 10/6/2019 12:10 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State officials say they will issue a request for proposals next month to rebuild the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
The $230 million planned overhaul follows deadly outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease that started in 2015.
It is the oldest and largest veterans' home in the state with over 300 residents.
Plans for a replacement facility will happen in several stages . Demolition of some buildings began last year.
The state's Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Illinois Capital Development Board say vendor forums will provide details on the design and building opportunity.
