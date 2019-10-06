Former President Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall

PLAINS, Ga. -- A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former president fell at his home and needed some stitches but "feels fine."

Deanna Congileo said in an email that Carter fell Sunday at his Plains, Georgia home and received stitches above his brow. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening ceremony was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.

Carter, the 39th president, survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He's had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.