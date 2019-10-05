Paris prosecutor: attacker had 'likely' links with Salafists

Paris prosecutor Jean-FranÃ§ois Ricard gives a press conference at the Paris courthouse, France, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. French prosecutors opened an investigation Friday that treats the fatal knife attack that a civilian employee carried out at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism. The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed. Associated Press

Police officers patrol outside the police headquarters in Paris, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters yesterday was radicalized. Associated Press

Police officers control the perimeter outside the Paris police headquarters, Thursday, Oct.3, 2019 in Paris. An administrator armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, officials said. Associated Press

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, center, and Paris police prefect Didier Lallement, right next to Castaner, give a press conference outside the Paris police headquarters, Thursday, Oct.3, 2019 in Paris. An employee armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, a French police union official said. Associated Press

Rescue vehicles park on the bridge leading to the Paris police headquarters, left, Thursday, Oct.3, 2019. A union official says 4 police officers have died in a knife attack by an employee at Paris police headquarters. Associated Press

A helicopter is parked on the Pont Marie bridge after an incident at the police headquarters in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife has killed one officer inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Paris prosecutor says the perpetrator of a deadly knife attack at a Paris police headquarters was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative reform movement of Islam.

Jean-Francois Ricard said Saturday that the civilian employee, who killed four of his colleagues, "had likely contacts with members of the Salafist movement."

Ricard said the autopsies "attest to a scene of extreme violence" in an attack that lasted seven minutes.

French prosecutors on Friday opened an investigation into Thursday's attack and said it could be terror-related.

Ricard said the knifeman had been accused of domestic violence a decade ago.

The wife of the knifeman, who was killed by police, is in custody until Monday. Ricard said she exchanged 33 text messages with her husband about religion leading up to the attack.