Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., departs Burlington International Airport after disembarking from a plane in South Burlington, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, enters a vehicle after disembarking from a plane at Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.

The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.

As he left the airport he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you."

He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.

Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress."