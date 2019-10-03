Louisiana hopes to fight coast erosion by mimicking nature

This May 1, 2019, photo shows the Davis Pond Diversion emptying into Lake Cataouache, with tree growth on the edges of the channels in St. Charles Parish, La. Engineers hope to remake some eroded marshes by siphoning off sediment-rich water that can be channeled into coastal basins. Associated Press

This May 1, 2019, photo shows the Davis Pond Diversion in St. Charles Parish, La. The project was built to channel freshwater from the Mississippi River into Barataria Bay to balance out rising salinity levels caused by encroaching water from the Gulf of Mexico. Associated Press

IRONTON, La. -- Louisiana officials are making plans to tap into the Mississippiâs ancient power to build new land.

They want to harness the river to help reverse coastal erosion and ease the threat of rising seas.

Saltwater has been eating away at the coast for decades. Engineers hope to remake some eroded marshes by siphoning off sediment-rich water that can be channeled into coastal basins. When the sediment settles out of the water, it will slowly accrue into soil. The idea is being funded with settlement money from the 2010 BP oil spill.

Some skeptics question whether the idea poses its own environmental risks. But if it works, the project will restore a crucial buffer against storm surges and offer new habitat for migratory birds and fish that rely on wetlands.