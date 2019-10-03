US safety agency gathering info on Tesla parking lot feature

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. governmentâs highway safety agency is gathering information on reports of malfunctions with a Tesla feature that lets drivers summon their cars in parking lots.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says itâs aware of reports about âSmart Summonâ and is in contact with Tesla. The agency stopped short of saying it had opened a formal investigation.

Last week Tesla sent out an over-the-internet software update that allows some owners to let their cars travel through parking lots without a driver behind the wheel. The cars can be stopped remotely.

But videos and pictures surfaced on social media reporting problems, including a crash and some near collisions.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

The agency says it wonât hesitate to take action if thereâs a safety defect.