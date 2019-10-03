 

US safety agency gathering info on Tesla parking lot feature

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/3/2019 3:48 PM

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. governmentâs highway safety agency is gathering information on reports of malfunctions with a Tesla feature that lets drivers summon their cars in parking lots.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says itâs aware of reports about âSmart Summonâ and is in contact with Tesla. The agency stopped short of saying it had opened a formal investigation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Last week Tesla sent out an over-the-internet software update that allows some owners to let their cars travel through parking lots without a driver behind the wheel. The cars can be stopped remotely.

But videos and pictures surfaced on social media reporting problems, including a crash and some near collisions.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

The agency says it wonât hesitate to take action if thereâs a safety defect.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 