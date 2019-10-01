The Latest: Johnson learns hard way about disposable cups

Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds as he listens to Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, as he delivers his speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The Conservative Party is holding its annual party conference as scheduled. Associated Press

A motorway overhead matrix sign on the M3 motorway warms motorists about possible changes to EU freight papers, near Camberley, south-east England, Monday Sept. 30, 2019. Uncertainty persists over Britain's Brexit split from the European Union bloc, although Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Associated Press

Delegates arrive in heavy rain at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that his government prepared at last to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union. Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland - the key sticking point to a deal. Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for interviews at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Associated Press

Delegates arrive in heavy rain at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that his government prepared at last to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union. Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland - the key sticking point to a deal. Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes through the rain during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Boris Johnson said Tuesday that his government prepared at last to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union. Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland - the key sticking point to a deal. Associated Press

Police and medics respond to an incident outside the gates of the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Police in London have detained a man near the Houses of Parliament after he doused himself in what appeared to be flammable liquid. Associated Press

Police arrive at the International Lounge section of Britain's ruling Conservative Party Conference after an incident when a lawmaker is believed to have been detained by police, in Manchester, England, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. The incident triggered a temporary lockdown of the area. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- The Latest on British politics and Brexit plans (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is learning that while Brexit is contentious there's more than one kind of hot potato.

The U.K. leader was walking swiftly between meetings at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester when roving cameras captured images of an aide handing him what appeared to be a hot beverage in a disposable cup.

No sooner had Johnson accepted the drink with gratitude than another aide snatched it from his hand.

"Oh! Oh! Oh!" Johnson says as the cup is lifted from his grasp.

Turning to the man who handed Johnson the cup, the female aide warns: "No disposable cups."

Britain's government has pledged to slash the amount of waste the country produces, mindful of the damage to the world's oceans.

___

10:15 a.m.

A British transport minister says a no-deal Brexit will be "very bumpy" and could see the flow of goods through the U.K.'s biggest sea port cut in half.

George Freeman says "we could be looking at a 50% disruption to trade across the Straits of Dover" between England and France.

He says the government plans to make medicines and essential commodities a priority and is setting aside extra capacity on ferries.

But Freeman told an audience at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that much of the outcome depends on the good will of France and how strictly it enforces checks on vehicles.

Freeman says "we are planning for something we don't control."

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

___

8 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "this is the moment when the rubber hits the road," as his government prepares to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border in Ireland.

The U.K. plans to send them once the governing Conservative Party conference ends in Manchester on Wednesday,

Ireland's deputy prime minister rejected an idea in preliminary U.K. papers for customs posts a few miles away from the border. Simon Coveney called the idea a "non-starter."

Johnson said Tuesday that the idea won't be included in the U.K. proposals.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit