 

Melania Trump to visit national parks in Wyoming on Thursday

  • U.S. first lady Melania Trump listens as her husband, President Donald Trump, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump listens as her husband, President Donald Trump, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Associated Press

 
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/1/2019 1:00 PM

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump will promote U.S. national parks and her youth initiative later this week in Wyoming.

The White House says the first lady will visit national parks and landmarks Thursday and spread the child well-being message that's a big component of her year-old "Be Best" initiative.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Last month, Mrs. Trump and fourth-grade students from the District of Columbia participated in the ceremonial reopening of the Washington Monument . She helped hand out National Park Service passes that grant fourth-graders free access to hundreds of national parks, lands and waters.

The White House says Thursday's visit will be about encouraging fourth-graders to get a pass from the National Park Service so they can spend more time outdoors.

Wyoming is home to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

