Hope of coming back to shuttered GM plant fades for workers
Updated 9/27/2019 11:23 AM
TOLEDO, Ohio -- It's looking less likely that General Motors will be making vehicles again at the Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant that shut down last winter.
Instead, GM wants to sell the plant to a fledgling electric vehicle maker and build a battery factory.
The plant's fate is playing out amid negotiations aimed at ending the nearly 2-week-old strike against GM by 49,000 employees.
Many of the workers from the Lordstown plant have taken jobs at other GM plants across the country but want to come back.
They were hoping that the automaker, facing pressure from President Donald Trump, would agree during contract talks to build a new vehicle at the plant.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.