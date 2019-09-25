Democratic governors in Midwest understated on impeachment

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic governors in Midwestern states central to President Donald Trump's reelection strategy are reacting cautiously to impeachment proceedings beginning in Congress.

House Democrats' probe focuses on Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president, a rough transcript of which was released Wednesday.

While some Democratic House members in the upper Midwest states were outspoken in calling for Trump's impeachment, governors were more measured.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports an impeachment inquiry. But, she says, "The mere fact we are even at this point is a sad commentary on the state of politics in Washington, D.C."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says impeachment "may not be politically good to do."

And Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers didn't respond to questions Wednesday after saying a day before that impeachment wasn't up to him.