Iran leader: No meeting with US as long as sanctions remain
Updated 9/24/2019 3:00 PM
NEW YORK -- Iran's president says he'd consider meeting "at any level" to explore what the Trump administration seeks in a nuclear deal. But he says he wouldn't do it until sanctions against his country are lifted.
On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Hassan Rouhani reiterated that he would not even consider meeting with President Donald Trump while the sanctions were in place. They've been imposed since 2018 in the wake of Trump's pullout from a nuclear deal.
Rouhani was speaking to a small group of U.S. media leaders shortly before Trump took center stage at the U.N. General Assembly.
Rouhani said he had talked with French President Emmanuel on the sidelines of the UN meeting as Macron seeks to broker a Trump-Rouhani meeting.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.