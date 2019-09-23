The Latest: Klopp wins FIFA award for best coach

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is up against five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the FIFA best player award and United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award. Associated Press

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is up against five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the FIFA best player award and United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award. Associated Press

MILAN -- The Latest on FIFA Best awards at Milan's Teatro alla Scala (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

JÃ¼rgen Klopp has been crowned coach of the year at the FIFA Best ceremony after leading Liverpool to the Champions League title.

Klopp says: "I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is."

All three finalists work in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola was also in the running after his Manchester City successfully defended the Premier League title. Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino was the other finalist despite never having won a trophy.

___

8:50 p.m.

The FIFA Best awards ceremony has opened with teenager DÃ¡niel ZsÃ³ri' bicycle-kick winner on his debut for Debrecen being voted best goal of the season.

The Puskas Award-winning goal from the 18-year-old came minutes after he came on as a substitute during Debrecen's 2-1 victory over FerencvÃ¡ros in the Hungarian League.

The FIFA ceremony is at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala - the globe's premier opera venue.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports