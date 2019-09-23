UN chief urges action to make Earth carbon neutral by 2050
Updated 9/23/2019 9:51 AM
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations is kicking off an all-day session to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the Climate Action Summit on Monday by saying: "Earth is issuing a chilling cry: Stop."
Guterres told world leaders that it's not a time to negotiate but to act to make the world carbon neutral by 2050. He wants to limit global temperature increases to a few more tenths of a degree, and he said the world can do it.
More than 60 world leaders are set to speak, kicking off with leaders from New Zealand, the hard-hit Marshall Islands, India and Germany.
The United States is not on the agenda, but a spokeswoman said President Donald Trump may pop in.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.