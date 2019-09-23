Climate change activists block Washington's streets

Climate activists participate in a 'Shut Down DC' protest to urge action on the climate crisis, on Independence Avenue near Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Associated Press

A protester holds a sign that reads "Concentration Camps Should Be History" during a Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund protest blocks traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

A protester holds a sign that reads "No Band-Aid Solutions! We Want Intersectional Climate Justice" during a Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund protest blocks traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Protesters hold signs that reads "Make Earth Great Again!" And "My Students Deserve a Promising Future!" during a Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund protest blocks traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Gabriel Shapiro, of Washington, is wrapped in caution tape that says "Climate Emergency" as he walks down I Street in NW Washington where traffic was stopped by demonstrations for climate action, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Washington, part of the 'Shut Down DC' protest to urge action on the climate crisis. Associated Press

Two protesters riding bicycles with the group "Extinction Rebellion," protest by blocking traffic on I Street, NW in Washington, with the White House and Washington Monument in the background, during demonstrations urging climate action, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Washington, part of the 'Shut Down DC' protest to urge action on the climate crisis. Associated Press

Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund members block traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Patrick Young, an organizer with Rising Tide North America speaks at a Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund protest while blocking traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Sarah Otto and her son Ladon Westbrook, 7, right, attend a Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund protest that blocks traffic along Independence Avenue and 12th Street Southwest near the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Protesters block the intersection of K and 16th Street NW, near the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Washington traffic is disrupted near the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

Climate activists participate in a 'Shut Down DC' protest to urge action on the climate crisis, on Independence Avenue near Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Protesters block the intersection of K and 16th Street NW, near the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A broad coalition of climate and social justice organizations are disrupting the morning rush hour commute. Associated Press

