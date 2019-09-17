 

Welcome to Orcland: Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/17/2019 10:59 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Amazon has announced it will film its upcoming television series "The Lord of the Rings" in New Zealand, marking a return of the orcs, elves and hobbits to the country they became synonymous with over the course of six movies directed by Peter Jackson.

Amazon Studios on Wednesday said it had found a majestic location with world-class sets. It said production would begin in the city of Auckland over the coming months.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But Amazon wouldn't reveal the extent of its plans for the series. It declined to say how much it plans to spend, how many seasons the show will run, or when it will debut.

Some have speculated Amazon could spend more than $1 billion on the series as it looks to take on other streaming services like Netflix.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 