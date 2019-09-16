Warren offers anti-corruption plan central to her campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, speaks to delegates during the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Elizabeth Warren has released a sweeping anti-government corruption proposal, providing a policy roadmap for a fight she says is at the core of her presidential campaign.

The Democratic Massachusetts senator is announcing the plan Monday in Manhattan's Washington Square Park, near what was once the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. It caught fire in 1911, killing 140-plus factory workers, many because of neglected safety features.

Warren's proposal would ban lobbyists from serving as political campaign fundraising bundlers, tighten limits on politicians accepting gifts for government action and bar members of Congress from nonprofit boards. It also would prohibit federal judges from leaving their posts to avoid misconduct investigations.

Warren wrote online that President Donald Trump's is "the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes" but noted "these problems did not start with" him.