AP source: NBA set to vote on raising tampering fines

BEIJING -- A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has informed teams that penalties for tampering are now going to be considerably stiffer. Also, a team's governor must certify with each new contract signed that no rules were broken.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the memo was not to be released publicly. The Athletic first reported on the memo.

According to the person, teams could now be fined up to $10 million for tampering with players or other team personnel, along with up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players. Players can also be fined up to $250,000 for entering into unauthorized deals.

The league is going to vote on the proposals Sept. 20 at the board of governors meeting.

