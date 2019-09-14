 

Saudi Interior Ministry says drone attacks caused 2 fires at Saudi Aramco facilities; says blazes under control

 
Associated Press
Posted 9/14/2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Interior Ministry says drone attacks caused 2 fires at Saudi Aramco facilities; says blazes under control.

