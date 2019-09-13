Mugabe will have private burial at national Heroes' Acre

A man in the stands holds a banner with the face of former president Robert Mugabe, as members of the public queue up to view his body at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

A helicopter transports the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe back to his home from the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

People in the stands sing songs, one wearing a jacket with the face of former president Robert Mugabe and another waving the national flag, as members of the public queue up to view his body at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

Members of the public carry a banner of former president Robert Mugabe as they walk out after viewing his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

A visitor takes a picture of a work of art showing the late former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe leading the struggle at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,Friday, Sept, 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

A son of Mugabe waves from a window, right, as the airborne helicopter transports the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, left, back to his home from the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

Workers sweep the pavements at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,Friday, Sept, 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

A member of the presidential guard stands to attention as members of the public view the body of former president Robert Mugabe as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

Members of the public carry a banner of former president Robert Mugabe as arrive to view his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

A member of the public carries a painting of former president Robert Mugabe as he and others leave after viewing his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

The coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is carried to an awaiting helicopter to be flown back to the family residence after laying in state at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

Members of the Mugabe family, facing front left, walk round the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, lay in state for the day. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when. Associated Press

Supporters of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe place his portrait next to that of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Sept, 10, 2019. Mnangagwa declared him a national hero. Associated Press

The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard into an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

Former president Robert Mugabe's two sons Chatunga Mugabe, center, and Robert Mugabe Junior, right, accompany his casket in an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

A helicopter carrying the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lands at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017. Associated Press

The coffin with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017. Associated Press

Leo Mugabe, nephew and the family spokesman, speaks to the media at former president Robert Mugabe's official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites. Associated Press

A mourner weeps after viewing the coffin with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017. Associated Press

