Mugabe will have private burial at national Heroes' Acre

-
A man in the stands holds a banner with the face of former president Robert Mugabe, as members of the public queue up to view his body at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Zimbabweans queue to pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
A helicopter transports the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe back to his home from the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
Mourners sit in the stadium to pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
People queue to pay their respect at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
Mourners sing and dance as they sit in the stadium to pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
Zimbabweans queue to pay their last respects at a viewing of the remains of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, under canopy, at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
People in the stands sing songs, one wearing a jacket with the face of former president Robert Mugabe and another waving the national flag, as members of the public queue up to view his body at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
People in the stands sings songs as members of the public queue up to view the body of former president Robert Mugabe, at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Members of the public carry a banner of former president Robert Mugabe as they walk out after viewing his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
A visitor takes a picture of a work of art showing the late former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe leading the struggle at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,Friday, Sept, 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
A son of Mugabe waves from a window, right, as the airborne helicopter transports the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, left, back to his home from the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
People in the stands sings songs as members of the public queue up to view the body of former president Robert Mugabe, at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Workers sweep the pavements at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,Friday, Sept, 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
A member of the presidential guard stands to attention as members of the public view the body of former president Robert Mugabe as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Members of the public walk out after viewing the body of former president Robert Mugabe as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Members of the public carry a banner of former president Robert Mugabe as arrive to view his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
People in the stands sings songs as members of the public queue up to view the body of former president Robert Mugabe, at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
A member of the public carries a painting of former president Robert Mugabe as he and others leave after viewing his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
The coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is carried to an awaiting helicopter to be flown back to the family residence after laying in state at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
The coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is carried to an awaiting helicopter to be flown back to the family residence after laying in state at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
Members of the Mugabe family, facing front left, walk round the Rufaro Stadium in Harare Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, lay in state for the day. A family spokesman says Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but it is not yet clear when.
Associated Press
-
Mourners pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
Supporters of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe place his portrait next to that of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Sept, 10, 2019. Mnangagwa declared him a national hero.
Associated Press
-
Mourners queue to pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard into an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Former president Robert Mugabe's two sons Chatunga Mugabe, center, and Robert Mugabe Junior, right, accompany his casket in an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
A helicopter carrying the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lands at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
The coffin with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard to an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
Leo Mugabe, nephew and the family spokesman, speaks to the media at former president Robert Mugabe's official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is carried by the presidential guard into an air force helicopter for transport to a stadium where it will lie in state, at his official residence in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.
Associated Press
-
A helicopter carrying the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lands at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
A mourner weeps after viewing the coffin with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
People queue to pay their respect at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
People queue to pay their respect at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
-
Mourners pay their last respects at the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, where the body is on view at the stadium for a second day. Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95. He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site but the date has not yet been set, a family spokesman said Friday, as mourners lined up to view the body for a second day in the capital, Harare.
The decision to inter Mugabe at the state burial site is the latest turn in the tussle between his family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's once-trusted deputy who helped to oust him from power in late 2017.
The Mugabe family's decision on Heroes' Acre as the burial site for the ex-leader, who died at age 95 in Singapore a week ago, came after consultations with influential traditional chiefs, nephew Leo Mugabe told reporters at the family's Blue Roof house.
The Heroes' Acre monument is reserved for top officials of Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party who contributed to ending white colonial rule. Mugabe oversaw its construction with North Korean architects atop a prominent hill, featuring a towering sculpture of guerrilla fighters.
His body was on view at Rufaro Stadium for a second day Friday. A stampede on Thursday injured several people trying to view it.
On Saturday, several African heads of state and other dignitaries are expected to attend a state ceremony at the National Sports Stadium.
Government officials earlier had said that Mugabe would be given a state burial Sunday at Heroes' Acre, but his nephew said that was not correct. On Sunday there will be a state ceremony with a 21-gun salute but the actual burial will occur several days later, he said.
"The private burial will be post-Sunday ... there are certain preparations that need to be done at Heroes' Acre and those developments will take time. These developments are the specifications from the chiefs themselves," Leo Mugabe said, adding that the family was happy with their decision.
Mugabe was a former guerrilla leader who fought to end white minority rule and led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence in 1980 until he was deposed.
The wrangle over the burial highlighted the lasting acrimony between Mnangagwa and Mugabe's widow, Grace, and other family members. Mnangagwa met with them to try to resolve the burial dispute and on Thursday said his government would respect the family's wishes, adding they have "the full support of the government."
Zimbabwe's lively press has highlighted the dispute. "Betrayed Mugabe fights Mnangagwa from coffin," declared the Zimbabwe Independent in a banner headline on its front page.
___
Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa