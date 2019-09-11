 

Dominican vibes and a youthful feel at Oscar de la Renta

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

    Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

  • Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Associated Press

 
By JOCELYN NOVECK
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2019 11:57 AM

NEW YORK -- Oscar de la Renta's designing duo, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, looked to the homeland of the label's late, legendary founder for their latest show: the Dominican Republic.

They presented a jaunty collection with a youthful feel, while making clear that the label is still decidedly about luxury.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The relaxed, unbuttoned mood was evident with the first item down the runway: a one-shoulder, asymmetrical wrap dress in silk chiffon that was short enough to barely graze the hip on one side, covered by a long crepe blazer, both in a breezy light pink.

The stage was decorated to evoke a street market, with palm trees and tall baskets filled with fruit lining the runway.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 