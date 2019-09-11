 

Attorneys: OxyContin maker agrees to tentative settlement

  • FILE - In this August 2018 file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma made headlines when it reached a landmark settlement with Oklahoma over the toll the opioids crisis has taken on that state. Attempts to do the same in a major federal case in Ohio are proving more difficult.

  • FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Purdue, the maker of OxyContin, is facing about 2,500 lawsuits seeking to hold it accountable for the opioid crisis, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. since 2000.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2019 1:59 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Attorneys representing some 2,000 local governments say they have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.

Attorney Paul Farrell says in a text message Wednesday that they have agreed to a deal in which Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue would pay up to $12 billion and have the Sackler family, which owns the company, give up control.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The offer is the same as one publicly reported several weeks ago. It was not clear whether the announcement signaled the end of the fraught negotiations to reach a nationwide settlement with Purdue or moved the talks into a new phase.

___

Mulvihill reported from New Jersey.

