Longchamp doesn't want to be remembered as just French

-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director of Longchamp Paris, poses for photographs as fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
Associated Press
-
Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Lila Grace Moss Hack, from left, model Kate Moss, actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner, left, and author Derek Blasberg attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Lila Grace Moss Hack, from left, model Kate Moss, actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner, left, and author Derek Blasberg attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kendall Jenner, left, and Chief Executive Officer, Longchamp SAS, Jean Cassegrain attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
-
Model Kate Moss attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Longchamp doesn't want to be remembered as exclusively French.
Artistic director Sophie Delafontaine is a proud Parisian, but she wants the brand to embody an international spirit. What better way to show that spirit than bringing a collection to New York inspired by the American artist Judy Chicago.
The feminist artist played with smoke in photographs that spoke to Delafontaine.
While flowing skirts and dresses made for fluid silhouettes. Belts accentuated waistlines. Leather mini-shorts, slits in skirts and transparent materials kept the looks modern and chic.
Skirts, dresses and shorts were paired with shoes that went to mid-calf, either a lacing gladiator sandal or sneaker boots adorned with the signature Longchamp horse.