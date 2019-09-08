Longchamp doesn't want to be remembered as just French

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director of Longchamp Paris, poses for photographs as fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Lila Grace Moss Hack, from left, model Kate Moss, actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Actress Julianne Moore attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner, left, and author Derek Blasberg attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Lila Grace Moss Hack, from left, model Kate Moss, actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner, left, and author Derek Blasberg attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press

Model Kendall Jenner, left, and Chief Executive Officer, Longchamp SAS, Jean Cassegrain attend the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Associated Press