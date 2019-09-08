Brandon Maxwell gets emotional after a huge year of fashion

-
The latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
The latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, center, walks the runway with his production team after unveiling his latest creations, during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
Stylist prepare models for the runway show unveiling the latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell, during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
A model waits to be styled for the runway show unveiling the latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell, during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
Vinoodh Matadin, from left, Inez van Lamsweerde, and Nicola Formichetti attend the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Derek Blasberg, left, and Bretman Rock attend the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Bretman Rock, left, and Rickey Thompson attend the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Lily Aldridge, left, and Laura Brown attend the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Rebecca Shugart attends the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Nicola Formichetti attends the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
Steven Kolb attends the Brandon Maxwell runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Brandon Maxwell has had quite the year.
The designer joined the cast of "Project Runway" as a judge He had some of the most famous women in Hollywood wear his designs. And he accompanied his best friend, Lady Gaga, to the Met Gala.
Maxwell, wiping away tears at times, says the nerves never go away. That includes work on his latest collection, shown Saturday at New York Fashion Week. And he did something completely different, debuting menswear.
Maxwell is known for his impeccably tailored clothing, mostly red carpet-ready gowns. For the men, he featured suits, jeans and sweaters. He was inspired to venture into menswear when his fiance asked him for a shirt.
Among his looks for women were a body-hugging black gown with an open back and side cut-out.