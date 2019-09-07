The Latest: Martha's Vineyard ferry service canceled

Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday - a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas - flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. Associated Press

Lyla Shaw, 7, plays with a toy sailboat in floodwaters in Larchmont after Hurricane Dorian brought heavy wind and rain to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Kids kayak through the flooded streets near the corner of Mowbray Arch and Botetourt Street after the storms caused by Hurricane Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Norfolk, Va. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Azalea Sowers, 7, and Isak Asmundsson, 7, sit in the middle of Mowbray Arch in Norfolk, Va., which flooded as a result of the storms caused by Hurricane Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Wood debris is left scattered across the Nags Head beach in the Outer Banks, N.C., as the sunsets, Friday, Sept 6, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to churn off the North Carolina coast, but it's heading further into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting forecasters to lift hurricane and tropical storm warnings south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Emily Enyeart throws up a peace sign to a truck as it successfully passes through the flooding on West Olney Road in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Eric Young stand-up paddleboards through flooded streets in Larchmont with his daughter, Emily Ruth, 5, after Hurricane Dorian brought heavy wind and rain to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Fred Lenihan carries Ollie, a six-year-old Sheltie, through floodwaters in Larchmont after Hurricane Dorian brought heavy wind and rain to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Mike Rogers takes a photo of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian that blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Associated Press

The Ocracoke Village Fire Department is used as a command center Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP) Associated Press

Residents of the Bogue Shores condominiums work to hook up a generator after the complex lost its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. Associated Press

Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic Beach, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Associated Press

A tree brings down power and cable lines after Hurricane Dorian passed by James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Associated Press

A woman walks her dog at sunrise past beach erosion caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages.(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Associated Press

The Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department makes rounds through the village on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP) Associated Press

Jon Baranowski and his family play in the flooded parking lot of the Virginia Beach Fishing Center in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Dorian passes through Hampton Roads on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Hyde County officials, Sheriff Guire Cahoon and 3 deputies, and Hyde County Manager Kris Noble arrive at the fire company after having been helicoptered over, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP) Associated Press

Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department chief Albert OâNeal, in blue shirt, boats down Sunset Drive on his way to seek out islanders stranded in their flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane. Dorian Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP) Associated Press

North Carolina Division of highways crews work to clear the beach road to Hatteras Island, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Dorian crossed the Outer Banks yesterday. Associated Press

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. -- The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

High winds and rough seas from Hurricane Dorian have prompted the cancellation of ferry service to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts.

The Steamship Authority says ferries to the two islands will not be running Saturday morning because of the weather conditions, but some service is scheduled to resume in the afternoon and evening.

Dorian brought tropical storm-force winds to Cape Cod and the islands on Saturday as it passed near southeastern Massachusetts on its way toward Nova Scotia.

Eversource reported more than 1,000 power outages in and around Cape Cod on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says a buoy off Nantucket reported sustained winds of 56 mph (90 kph) and gusts of up to 81 mph (130 kph) on Saturday morning.

___

10:20 a.m.

The eastern coast of Maine is under a tropical storm warning with the potential for wind gusts up to 45 mph, power outages, dangerous surf and beach erosion.

The National Weather Service said the warning caused by Hurricane Dorian passing offshore applied Saturday to areas east of Bar Harbor.

Meteorologist Donald Dumont of the National Weather Service in Caribou warned people to keep a safe distance from the rocky shore to avoid "sneaker waves" that might sweep them into the ocean.

Acadia National Park took the precaution of closing Sand Beach and Thunder Hole. Ten years earlier, a 7-year-old girl died and others were injured when a wave caused by Hurricane Bill swept over sightseers at Thunder Hole.

The effects of Dorian were expected subside by late Saturday evening in Maine.

___

8:45 a.m.

Weather forecasters expect a weakening Hurricane Dorian to arrive off the southeastern Canada coast with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 8 a.m. EDT that even if the Category 1 hurricane downgrades to a tropical storm, hurricane conditions are expected in portions of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland by late Saturday or early Sunday.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said the storm is expected to lose its hurricane status as it crosses Nova Scotia. It is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

Forecasters said that as the storm exits the United States, tropical storm conditions will whisk through portions of southeastern Massachusetts and Maine.

Maximum sustained winds on Saturday were clocked at 85 mph (about 140 kph), moving northeast at 25 mph (41 kph).

Hurricanes in Canada are somewhat rare in part because once the storms reach colder Canadian waters, they lose their main source of energy.

___

5:20 a.m.

Tropical storm-force winds are ruffling southeastern Massachusetts as Hurricane Dorian continues to move north.

Early Saturday, the center of the weakening Category 1 storm was around 145 miles (233 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and around 410 miles (660 kilometers) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm, which is moving at northeast at around 25 mph (40 kph), is expected to produce hurricane conditions in parts of the Canadian province later Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Center has adjusted its warnings for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Quebec's Lower North Shore. A hurricane warning is in effect parts of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland and a hurricane watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands. A tropical storm warning is in effect for other parts of the Canadian provinces as well as portions of Massachusetts and Maine.

The storm's top sustained winds are near 85 mph (137 kph).

___

5:10 a.m.

Stranded residents of North Carolina's Outer Banks are beginning to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Steve Harris has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. He's ridden out eight hurricanes, but he said Friday that he'd never seen a storm bring such devastation to his community.

Harris lost his car to the storm and his air conditioning is damaged, but he said he's blessed that his condominium is on the third floor and he is insured.

The U.S. Coast Guard began landing local law enforcement officers on the island Friday via helicopter and airlifting out the sick, elderly and others in distress.

By Friday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper said officials weren't aware of serious injuries from the storm on the Outer Banks.

___

For more of AP's coverage of Hurricane Dorian, go to: https://apnews.com/Hurricanes