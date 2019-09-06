The Voice of Egypt From Times Square in New York

Archaeological Paths has launched its new advertising campaign in the very heart of New York City to promote Egypt as one of the most desirable travel destinations, as well as to show that Egypt is a safe country for all visitors. The campaign began on Aug.13, 2019, with a photo session of Dr. Zahi Hawass, the worldâs most famous archaeologist, and the owners of Archaeological Paths, Gregory Poplawski and Mostafa Lotfy.



Archaeological Paths strongly believes that Dr. Zahi Hawassâ participation in this advertising campaign, displayed on one of the largest digital billboards found in Times Square, is the real voice of Egypt in the United States. The event was attended by renowned Egyptian and American figures, as well as the archaeologists from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Among all invited guests were John F.W. Rogers â" Executive Vice President of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Hani M. Nagi â" Deputy Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Dr. Bob Brier â" world-renowned Egyptologist.

It is not the first initiative undertaken by Archaeological Paths to promote Egypt as the worldâs best travel destination. Currently, Archaeological Paths is Egypt's largest supporter and advertiser in the United States. It publishes its materials in the most prominent and known magazinesÂ such as Forbes, National Geographic, Smithsonian, New York Times, Archaeology, Scientific American, Bloomberg, Popular Science and other. What is more, Archaeological Paths promotes Egypt on major international TV stations such as National Geographic, Discovery and History Channels, as well as on the radio in the United States.

The company has been in the tourism and archaeology business since 2003 and is considered a leading company in the global market, in terms of not only organizing VIP tours to Egypt, with access to many places closed to the public, but it is also seen as a company dynamically operating in the field of archaeology and supporting many cultural heritage projects.

What is more,Â Archaeological Path s is the only travel agency thatÂ has been included among the official partners of the Rolls-Royce Ownersâ Club 2018 â" Strive for Perfection and Bentleyâs 100th birthday celebrations, held by Rolls-Royce Owners Club in 2019. The company is also personally recommended by Mrs. Jehan Sadat â" wife of Egyptâs late President Anwar El-Sadat.



Archaeological Paths â signature sightseeing trip, the Royal Egypt Tour, has featured many renowned guestsÂ like Dr. Mostafa Waziri â" the Head of Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mrs. Jehan Sadat and Dr. Zahi Hawass â" the former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and the worldâs most famous archaeologist â" by many regarded the real-life Indiana Jones.

More information on Royal Egypt Tours organized by Archaeological Paths can be found on: archaeologicalpaths.com

Contact: Adriana Samluk, Phone: 917-719-1974, Email: adriana@archaeologicalpaths.com

