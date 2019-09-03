Italy's injured list expands as Insigne leaves squad

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini, front, duels for the ball with Parma's Roberto Inglese during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Juventus at the Tardini stadium, in Parma, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Associated Press

Napoli's forward Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. (Claudio Giovannini/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy -- Key forward Lorenzo Insigne has left Italy's squad with a muscular problem ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.

Defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio, as well as midfielder Bryan Cristante, have also been ruled out due to injury.

Insigne was injured while playing for Napoli in a 4-3 loss to Juventus on Saturday but still reported to the Azzurri training camp on Monday.

Insigne will be replaced by Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo.

Francesco Acerbi, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Sandro Tonali were called in for Chiellini, De Sciglio and Cristante, respectively.

