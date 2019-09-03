Italy's injured list expands as Insigne leaves squad
Updated 9/3/2019 7:04 AM
BOLOGNA, Italy -- Key forward Lorenzo Insigne has left Italy's squad with a muscular problem ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.
Defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio, as well as midfielder Bryan Cristante, have also been ruled out due to injury.
Insigne was injured while playing for Napoli in a 4-3 loss to Juventus on Saturday but still reported to the Azzurri training camp on Monday.
Insigne will be replaced by Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo.
Francesco Acerbi, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Sandro Tonali were called in for Chiellini, De Sciglio and Cristante, respectively.
