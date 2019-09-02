 

1 wounded by shooting inside northwestern Indiana Walmart

 
Associated Press
 
 
HOBART, Ind. -- Police say a man was wounded during a shooting inside a northwestern Indiana Walmart store.

The shooting happened Sunday at the store in Hobart after what city police Lt. Jim Gonzales says was a dispute between two men who knew each other.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gonzales says the wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was undergoing surgery. Gonzales says one man was taken into custody by an off-duty East Chicago police officer who happened to be shopping when the shooting happened. A woman who was with that man was also taken into custody.

Autumn Flick says she was shopping when she heard male and female voices arguing, followed by one gunshot. Flick says the confrontation escalated quickly and described customers fleeing the store as a stampede.

