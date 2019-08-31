 

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/31/2019 8:57 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Dozens of teachers from Spain will work in Illinois classrooms this school year under a visitor exchange program.

State education officials say the state has a shortage of bilingual teachers. The teachers from Spain will work in 19 school districts including Chicago, Elgin, Rockford, Waukegan and Woodstock.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Illinois State Board of Education announced Monday that 138 bilingual educators from Spain will participate. That includes 63 new and 75 returning teachers.

State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala says having teachers from different cultures and backgrounds benefits students as they prepare to enter a global society.

The teachers have at least two years of teaching experience.

Illinois has participated in the exchange program for over two decades.

