Rep. Joe Kennedy considering run for US Senate
Updated 8/26/2019 1:27 PM
BOSTON -- Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts is taking steps to challenge Sen. Edward Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. Kennedy filed a "statement of candidacy" with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, though in a Facebook post he stopped short of formally declaring a run.
Kennedy says he's "humbled by the words and actions of so many people" supporting his potential candidacy for the U.S. Senate.
The 38-year-old Kennedy - a grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy - is in his fourth term in the House and had previously indicated plans to seek re-election next year. Markey is 73 and running for a second full term in the Senate after serving for more than three decades in the House.
