Correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct

BENTON, Ill. -- A southern Illinois correctional officer is on administrative leave after being accused of sexual misconduct involving female inmates.

Illinois State Police say Chet L. Shaffer of Thompsonville was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct.

The 58-year-old Shaffer is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with at least three female inmates of the Franklin County Jail, raping two of them. One of the incidents allegedly occurred Aug. 5, and the other on Aug. 12. Shaffer also charged in a July 26 incident in which he allegedly had sex with the third inmate.

Authorities say the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received information about the allegations on Aug 15, and put Shaffer on leave. The office also requested the Illinois State Police investigate the allegations.

Franklin is free on $100,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his case.

