 

European Central Bank weighs best type of economic stimulus

  • The sun rises next to the European Central Bank at the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

    The sun rises next to the European Central Bank at the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/22/2019 7:26 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany -- The European Central Bank is weighing a package of stimulus measures including an interest rate cut and new bond purchases to counter worries that growth is slowing more than expected.

The written account of the July 25 meeting released Thursday cites discussion that a package "such as the combination of rate cuts and asset purchases" would be "more effective" than any one measure introduced piecemeal. Many analysts expect the bank to add stimulus at its Sept. 12 meeting.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The ECB said in its July 25 policy statement that it was "determined to act" to raise inflation and was ready to use "all its instruments" if things don't improve. The eurozone grew only 0.2% in the second quarter while largest member Germany shrank and may already be in a recession.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 