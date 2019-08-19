Wisconsin reinstates expelled wide receiver Cephus following acquittal on sexual assault charge
Updated 8/19/2019 10:08 AM
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reinstates expelled wide receiver Cephus following acquittal on sexual assault charge.
