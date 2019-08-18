Yordy Reyna scores in Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over DC United

Vancouver Whitecaps' Doneil Henry, Andy Rose, Theo Bair, Derek Cornelius and Fredy Montero, from left, defend as D.C. United's Wayne Rooney takes a free kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney, center, looks for a teammate to pass to as Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert, front left, and Hwang Inbeom defend during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday August 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney reacts after putting a shot over top of the Vancouver Whitecaps' goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Derek Cornelius, right, uses his head to clear the ball away from the goal area while defending against D.C. United's Paul Arriola, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Derek Cornelius uses his head to clear the ball away from the goal area while defending against D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Yordy Reyna scored in the 18th minute in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

The Whitecaps (6-12-9) won for the first time at home since beating FC Dallas 2-1 on May 25.

D.C. United dropped to 10-8-9.