Yordy Reyna scores in Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over DC United
Posted8/18/2019 7:00 AM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Yordy Reyna scored in the 18th minute in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.
Maxime Crepeau made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
The Whitecaps (6-12-9) won for the first time at home since beating FC Dallas 2-1 on May 25.
D.C. United dropped to 10-8-9.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.