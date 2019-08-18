Cornet, Pera win in first round of new WTA Bronx Open

NEW YORK -- AlizÃ© Cornet beat Kateryna Kozlova 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday night in a weather-delayed match at the Bronx Open.

Bernarda Pera was the other winner on the first day of main-draw play at the new WTA tournament, with the American wild-card entrant beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2.

The only WTA event being played the week before the U.S. Open took the spot on the schedule formerly held by the tournament in New Haven, Connecticut, which was sold and subsequently moved to China.

Wang Qiang is the No. 1 seed and has a bye along with No. 3 seed and Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova. No. 2 seed Carla Suarez Navarro pulled out, as did two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

