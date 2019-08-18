Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, center, talks with between Bowling Green, Kentucky's Grayson Newman, right, and Sol Guyer, left, in the stands at Volunteer Stadium during an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Fireworks explode over Bowman Stadium as the 16 Little League Regional Champions line the infield before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, top right, delivers to Chicago Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Castellanos hit the pitch for a solo home run. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo is introduced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, foreground, collects himself on the mound as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, celebrates with Kris Bryant (17) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the fifth inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.

Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected as Chicago earned its second straight win since consecutive heartbreaking losses to the Phillies and Pirates.

The Cubs took two of three in the unusual weekend set and remain in a virtual tie with St. Louis for the top spot in the NL Central. It was the first road series win for Chicago since May 17-19 against Washington.

