 

Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, celebrates with Kris Bryant (17) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the fifth inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, celebrates with Kris Bryant (17) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the fifth inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, foreground, collects himself on the mound as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, foreground, collects himself on the mound as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo is introduced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo is introduced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, top right, delivers to Chicago Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Castellanos hit the pitch for a solo home run.

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, top right, delivers to Chicago Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos during the first inning of the Little League Classic baseball game at Bowman Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Castellanos hit the pitch for a solo home run. Associated Press

  • Fireworks explode over Bowman Stadium as the 16 Little League Regional Champions line the infield before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Fireworks explode over Bowman Stadium as the 16 Little League Regional Champions line the infield before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, center, talks with between Bowling Green, Kentucky's Grayson Newman, right, and Sol Guyer, left, in the stands at Volunteer Stadium during an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, center, talks with between Bowling Green, Kentucky's Grayson Newman, right, and Sol Guyer, left, in the stands at Volunteer Stadium during an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Associated Press

 
By ANDY ELDER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/18/2019 9:46 PM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.

Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected as Chicago earned its second straight win since consecutive heartbreaking losses to the Phillies and Pirates.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Cubs took two of three in the unusual weekend set and remain in a virtual tie with St. Louis for the top spot in the NL Central. It was the first road series win for Chicago since May 17-19 against Washington.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 