Saudi state TV says fire controlled at massive oil field after a drone attack claimed by Yemen rebels
Updated 8/17/2019 7:29 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi state TV says fire controlled at massive oil field after a drone attack claimed by Yemen rebels .
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.