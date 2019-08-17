New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody

NYPD anti-terror officers show increase security in area around the Fulton Street subway hub, during investigation of a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives, and authorities were investigating whether they were deliberately positioned to spark fear. Associated Press

NYPD officers block an individual attempting to bypass a taped-off zone, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives, and authorities were investigating whether they were deliberately positioned to spark fear. Associated Press

An investigator picks up a suspicious package that was thought to be an explosive device in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. The appliance was deemed harmless and taken away as evidence. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Associated Press

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of the major downtown subway station and closed off an intersection in the Chelsea neighborhood before police determined the objects were not explosives. Police were looking to talk to a man seen on surveillance video taking two of the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them in the subway station in lower Manhattan. (NYPD via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York City police say they've apprehended a man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a subway station.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody.

The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute.

Police said cameras near the World Trade Center captured a man with a cart putting cookers in two locations in the subway station.

A third cooker of the same type was later discovered 2 miles (3 kilometers) away on a sidewalk.

Authorities determined they were not explosives. Pressure cookers can be turned into bombs.

Police say they didn't have details on the man's apprehension. No charges have been announced.