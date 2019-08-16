 

FIFA bans ex-Nigeria coach for life over match-fixing bribes

 
Associated Press
ZURICH -- FIFA has banned former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia for life for receiving bribes to fix soccer matches.

It is the latest punishment from the investigation into Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal.

FIFA didn't specify which games Siasia took money to manipulate. He coached Nigeria from December 2010 through October 2011 and again in 2016 when he also coached the men's under-23s team to bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIFA opened the ethics case into Siasia only in February, and also fined him 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) on Friday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

