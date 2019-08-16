 

Officers stake out 2 airports, nab accused turtle trafficker

 
By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/16/2019 7:00 AM

ATLANTA -- An investigation involving two of the world's biggest airports and hundreds of turtles has led to federal charges that a man illegally shipped the reptiles to China.

Prosecutors took a slow-wins-the-race approach to filing charges this week, since the case began as early as 2016. That's when a Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer found two men trapping turtles on Georgia's Lake Jackson.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wildlife officials then monitored turtle shipments from Atlanta's airport. They also set up an undercover meeting with Nathan Horton. The California Department of Natural Resources also had undercover officers on the lookout for turtles in transit at Los Angeles International Airport.

Horton is charged with violating the Lacy Act, which forbids illegal wildlife trafficking.

Court records don't list an attorney who could be reached on Horton's behalf.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 