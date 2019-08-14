 

Indiana city resuming farmers market after alleged threats

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/14/2019 10:59 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A southern Indiana city says Saturday farmers markets are resuming this weekend with increased security after being suspended due to alleged threats of violence.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton last month suspended the Bloomington market for two weeks after learning of "threats from individuals who have connections to past white nationalist violence." Officials said this week some nearby streets will be closed and more police will be on hand.

Hamilton says in statement the community needs to "confront the remaining challenges of racism and bigotry."

Bloomington cited public safety concerns amid escalating tension between protesters and a vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group. One protester was escorted out of the market by police after she didn't comply with requests to move to the market's designated protest area.

