Police say several officers injured in 'active and ongoing' shooting situation in Philadelphia
Updated 8/14/2019 4:22 PM
PHILADELPHIA -- Police say several officers injured in 'active and ongoing' shooting situation in Philadelphia.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.