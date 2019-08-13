 

Suspected tornado reported in central Illinois amid storms

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/13/2019 7:00 AM

EDINBURG, Ill. -- Authorities say a suspected tornado was reported in central Illinois as severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the state.

The National Weather Service says it received a report of a tornado Monday night near the Christian County community of Edinburg, about 175 miles (282 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No injuries were reported.

WCIA-TV reports Christian County emergency management officials plan to have crews out Tuesday to assess damage. The storms also caused scattered power outages.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 